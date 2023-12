ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The matches of the quarterfinals of the Davis Cup between Kazakhstan and Australia began in Darwin, Australia, Sports.kz informs.

In the first match, Thanasi Kokkinakis and Mikhail Kukushkin represented their countries. M. Kukushkin had a victory after three sets - 6:4, 6:3, 6:3.

Alexander Nedovesov and Nick Kyrgios will be next to play in the quarterfinals.