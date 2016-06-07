Kul-Mukhammed extends condolences on behalf of Head of State after violent attack in Aktobe

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan Party Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed and akim (governor) of Aktobe region Berdibek Saparbayev have visited the families of the victims of violent attacks that took place in Aktobe city on June 5.

They visited the homes of Nikolay Onishchenko and Mikhail Matrosov who had been killed on June 5, the party's press service reports.



Kul-Mukhammed and Saparbayev extended their deepest condolences to the families and relatives on behalf of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, having stressed that the entire country mourns their death.



They reassured the families that attackers will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The first Deputy Chairman of the party and the governor of the region also vowed to support the victims' families.