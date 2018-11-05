‘Kultegin’ animated feature film trailer released

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhfilm Studio named after Shaken Aimanov has posted online the first trailer for "Kultegin", an animated feature film which will be released on November 22 of this year, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazakhfilm's press office, the historical animated motion picture made by Aday Abeldinov on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan will tell about the young years of Kultegin (also known as Kul Tigin), a prominent military leader of the Turkic Khaganate who united numerous nomadic ethnic groups under one flag and carried on the traditions of the great nomadic empire.



"Our picture depicts the heroism and courage, the unity of the people and the cohesion of our ancestors. Kultegin is the historical figure of an entire era. Our major goal is to show the culture of that time and, through animation, to inspire youth's renewed interest in our history," said Aday Abeldinov.

Aday Abeldinov, a young director whose previous animated films have won top awards at various international festivals, is sure that his work is mainly aimed at cultivating kindness, generosity, and patriotism in children.