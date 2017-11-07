Kungeibayeva brings 4th bronze medal to Kazakhstan at Asian Boxing Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Super heavyweight Lyazzat Kungeibayeva (+81 kg) has had a semifinal fight at the Asian Women's Boxing Championships 2017 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Kazinform reports with reference to the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation.

Unfortunately, our compatriot failed to crash the resistance of a Vietnamese athlete. As a result, Lyazzat Kungeibayeva won bronze of the Asian Championships that became the fourth one for our Team Kazakhstan.