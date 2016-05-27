Kungeibayeva brings Kazakhstan 4th boxing gold at World Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Lazzat Kungeibayeva clinched gold at the 9th AIBA Women's World Boxing Championship by defeating the American boxer in the final bout.

Kungeibayeva destroyed Shadasia Green in Women's Heavy (+81kg) weight category 3:0 at the world championship in Astana on Friday.

She won the fourth gold for Kazakhstan following in the steps of Nazym Kyzaibay (48kg), Dina Zholaman (54kg) and Valentina Khalzova (69kg).



Team Kazakhstan hauled 6 medals in total.