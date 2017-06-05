Kurdish-led fighters inch closer to IS heartland

DAMASCUS. KAZINFORM The Kurdish-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have become on the outskirts of the city of Raqqa, the de facto capital of the Islamic State (IS) group, a monitor group reported on Monday, according to Xnhua .

The SDF, which is heavily backed by the U.S.-led anti-terror coalition, have become so close to the western entrance of Raqqa, after becoming closing in on the northern and eastern part of the city over the past few days.



The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the warplane of the U.S.-led coalition pounded on Monday the areas of Romaniyeh and Frusiyeh and other places inside Raqqa.



It added that the SDF captured on Monday the town of Khatoniyeh, west of Raqqa, amid intense battles still raging in the village of Hawi, as the SDF is advancing to capture that area as well.



The Observatory said the big battle for dislodging the IS completely from its de facto capital of Raqqa in northern Syria is near.



It said the Raqqa battle is around the corner after the SDF, an alliance of Kurdish, Arab and Assyrian fighters led by the Kurdish People's Protection Units group, recently captured the towns of Mansura, Hnaideh and al-Baath Dam in Raqqa countryside.





