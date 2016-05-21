Kurishbayev to head economic group under Land Reform Commission

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rector of the Saken Seifullin Kazakh Agro-Technical University Akhylbek Kurishbayev has become a head of the Economic Group under the Land Reform Commission.

The majority of members of the commission voted for his candidature at the 2nd session of the Land Reform Commission on Saturday (May 21).

Participants of the 1st session agreed to form 4 working groups - legal, economic, information and oversight. Heads of the groups will be elected during the 2nd session.