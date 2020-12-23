Kurmangazy Centre becomes popular tourist attraction in Astrakhan rgn

ASTRAKHAN. KAZINFORM As part his working visit to Astrakhan region Kazakh Ambassador to Russia Yermek Kosherbayev visited the Kurmangazy regional cultural centre in Altynzhar village, Volodarsky district.

The ambassador met with representatives of the local Kazakh social associations. They debated pressing issues, first of all, issues concerning learning Kazakh.

Head of the general consulate of Kazakhstan in Astrakhan Tauboldy Umbetbayev handed over culture and tourism minister of the region Olga Prokofiyeva computers bought with support of Otandastar fund to two schools with Kazakh language classes. The centre was opened in 2005 near the Kurmangazy mausoleum. Over the years the complex became an important tourist site of the region visited annually by thousands of pilgrims and tourists from around the world.