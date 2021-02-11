Kurultai of Kazakhs to be held in Ukraine

KYIV. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ambassador to Ukraine Darkhan Kaletayev met today with the core group of the Kazakh diaspora representing different regions of Ukraine, the Telegram Channel of the Kazakh Embassy reads.

The Kazakh diplomat told about preparations for celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Independence of Kazakhstan, priorities of the Embassy's work, including supporting compatriots living abroad. Further consolidation of the Kazakh diaspora in Ukraine through holding joint events was debated during the meeting. As stated there, the Kurultai of Kazakhs of Ukraine will become one of the key events of 2021. It is planned to take some important decisions, as well as establishment of the social association of Kazakhs in Ukraine.