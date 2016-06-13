Kuwait explores investment opportunities in Kazakhstan - Ambassador Tareq Abdullah Al-Faraj

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Throughout the years of independence the Republic of Kazakhstan has always stayed true to its multi-vector foreign policy based on the principles of mutual respect. One of the countries of the Islamic world with which Kazakhstan has recently established solid ties is the State of Kuwait.

In an interview with Kazinform correspondent Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kuwait to Kazakhstan Tareq Abdullah Al-Faraj shared his thoughts on prospects of further development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Kuwait.



It's been a year since the opening of the Kazakh Embassy in Kuwait and the Kuwaiti Embassy in Kazakhstan. To your mind, what impact will it have on further development of relations between our countries?



Yes, it's been a year since the opening of the embassies in the two countries, but it's worth to remark that the Kazakhstani-Kuwaiti relations have been established much earlier. President Nursultan Nazarbayev's visit to Kuwait back in 1997 was the historic milestone in our bilateral relations. It gave a huge impulse to the development of relations between the two nations. Within the framework of the visit the sides signed a number of agreements and established the Kazakhstani-Kuwaiti Intergovernmental Commission.



I believe there has been a good progress in bilateral relations, especially after the opening of the embassies. Since January 28, 2015, we've held a number of meetings and negotiations with heads of government bodies in order to strengthen relations. You will see the outcomes of joint efforts in the nearest future.



What do you think about the level of development of trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Kuwait?



As for trade cooperation, it hasn't reached the desired level yet. Nonetheless, the State of Kuwait has already implemented some projects, for instance, the financing of the construction of a new building for the Ministry of Agriculture. Additionally, the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development allotted loans for the development of the Aral region. The Kuwaiti private sector has been operating in Kazakhstan since 2006.



For our part, we exert efforts to attract more Kuwaiti investors to Kazakhstan. In fact, there are a lot of large investors eager to work in Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan pays a lot of attention to diversification of its economy. Besides, your country has vast opportunities for investment. Aside from mineral wealth - oil and gas, coal, ore, Kazakhstan has well-developed agricultural sector. Therefore, Kuwait is interested in investing into Kazakhstan. Kuwait explores investment opportunities in your country.



You've probably got to know Kazakhstan very well, haven't you?



Unfortunately, I've only been to Almaty and had no time to visit other regions of Kazakhstan. But I'm planning to visit some places in the future. Before taking up the post of the head of mission, I've heard a lot about Kazakhstan and I wanted to see it with my own eyes. I enjoy traveling and going sightseeing around historical monuments and beautiful places very much.



I admire tolerance and cultural diversity of the multinational people of Kazakhstan. I think that Kazakhstan has a rich history thanks to its geographic position in the heart of Eurasia.



The Kazakh people are very kind, hospitable, generous and optimistic. One just has to be optimist these days. Your generosity can be compared to the one displayed in the Arab society. Arabs always try to please their guests, the Kazakh people also treat their guests with profound respect.



Thank you for the interview.



By Meirambek Baigarin