Kuwaiti police thwart 3 terror attacks plotted by Daesh

Kuwaiti police thwarted three bombings plotted by Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh) jihadist group terrorists in the country, the country's interior ministry said in statement on Monday.

According to the statement, police seized six suspects, including one woman who stored explosives, guns and ammunition as well as an Daesh flag.

Three of six detainees confessed to having links to Daesh.

Reportedly one of the attacks was scheduled to target a Shiite mosque during the Eid Al-Fitr holidays, which marks the end of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan.

Daesh is a terror group, outlawed in many countries across the world, including in Russia and the United States, and active primarily in the Middle East and North Africa.

