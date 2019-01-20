Kvitova eases past Anisimova into Australian Open quarterfinals

MELBOURNE. KAZINFORM Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova defeated American teen Amanda Anisimova on Sunday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals.

The number eight seed defeated the 17-year-old in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1 in just under an hour, EFE reports.

The Czech hammered out 18 winners and racked up 15 unforced errors against just eight winners and 20 unforced errors by her American opponent.

Kvitova dominated the game with her strong serves, and while she fired just one ace, she won 83% of points behind her powerful first serve.

Kvitova earned a break in the first game and powered to a 2-0 lead.

Anisimova played some of her brilliant deep groundstrokes, but dropped the first set in just 33 minutes.

Kvitova continued to power through the second set, and ended the game in 59 minutes.

"Well, being playing like her when she's 17 is something really special, for sure. I think that in this kind of age, to reach the second week of a Grand Slam is something really great. That's something what she can build on," Kvitova said of her opponent in an after match interview.

"She's playing very aggressive, which is I think the future of the tennis, as well. I think that she has everything to be great in the future of the women's tennis," she added.

Kvitova will now play against Australia's Ashleigh Barty, who beat Russia's Maria Sharapova 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.