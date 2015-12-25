KWF investigates suspension of Kazakh sportsmen for doping-positive test

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The International Weightlifting Federation excluded three Kazakhstani sportsmen - Almas Uteshov, Zhassulan Kadyrbayev and Ermek Omirtay - from participation in international competitions, based on results of a doping-control test. The sportsmen are accused of intake of prohibited substances.

The IWF says that the anti-doping test taken following the Houston 2015 Championship revealed presence of prohibited anabolic androgenic steroids in the sportsmen's A Sample. Taking into account the temporary character of the IWF's decision, Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation and other interested parties are going to investigate the situation. As soon as an appropriate decision is taken, the IWF will be probably sent a request on conducting B Sample test and an appeal will be submitted. Meanwhile, the IWF will continue its investigation, and the results will be announced additionally on the IWF's and KWF's websites. Source: KWF website