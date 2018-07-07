KymyzFest kicks off in North Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Petropavlovsk is playing a host to KymyzFest festival, Kazinform correspondent reports.

About 2,000 litres of kymyz (a fermented dairy product traditionally made from mare's milk) and 100 kg of baursak (a delicious puffy fried bread served on special occasions all over Kazakhstan) were brought for the festival. Leather goods, products of bone, ceramics and wood made by the local artisans are on display there.







A huge 150-litre kettle is situated in the center of the square full of kymyz. All those willing were treated the national drink for free.



The festival is an important event of the whole region. It is expected to contribute to attracting tourists to North Kazakhstan region. It covers four directions such as national cuisine, a folk fair, field events and an equestrian carnival.