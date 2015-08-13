Kyodo News congratulates Kazinform on 95th anniversary
"On behalf of Kyodo News, I would like to express my congratulations on the 95th anniversary of the foundation of Kazinform International Information Agency. Your news agency has been a reliable and efficient source of information on politics, economy, sports, culture and other key components of Kazakhstan. As Kyodo signed a memorandum with Kazinform in December 2014 to strengthen and develop bilateral cooperation in the field of information service exchange, I am delighted to celebrate the 95th anniversary of Kazinform. I hope that Kazinform and Kyodo will develop friendly and cooperative relations in line with the memorandum to help people in both countries deepen mutual understanding through our reporting. I wish you and Kazinform all the best and expect further success under your leadership," the congratulatory letter reads.