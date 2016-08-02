Kyrgyz Ambassador invites Saudi Prince to attend II World Nomad Games opening ceremony

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Saudi Arabia Abdulatif Zhumabaev met on Sunday with General President of Youth Welfare of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Abdullah bin Musaed bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.

During the meeting the sides discussed prospects of cooperation between the two countries in the field of youth and sports. Ambassador Zhumabaev invited Prince Abdullah bin Musaed bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to take part in the opening ceremony of the Second World Nomad Games, which will take place in early September this year in Cholpon-Ata, Issyk-Kul oblast.



In addition, within the framework of the meeting the sides discussed a draft agreement on cooperation between the Government and the Government of Saudi Arabia in the field of youth and sports, Kabar reported.