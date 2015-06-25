Kyrgyz artists showcase their art in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An exhibition of Kyrgyz artists titled POSTTOTAL has been unveiled at the National Museum of Kazakhstan in Astana today.

It consists of nearly 100 paintings, installations and photos of 42 Kyrgyz artists. "Today we demonstrate modern art of the independent Kyrgyz Republic. Our museum plans to promote and develop art in Central Asia. It is our ultimate goal to showcase the art objects created in neighboring countries," Roza Abenova, the head of the modern art center of the museum, told Kazinform correspondent. In her words, the works exhibited in Astana were created throughout the years of Kyrgyzstan's independence and are of paramount importance for the entire post-Soviet space. POSTTOTAL exhibition will run through August 28, 2015.