Kyrgyz court hands down verdict in case of terrorist attack near Chinese Embassy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In Kyrgyzstan, two men and one woman were convicted in a criminal case of the explosion at the Chinese Embassy in Bishkek, rg.ru reports.

As it was established during the hearing, the accused helped to prepare the terrorist act at the diplomatic mission and their guilt is fully proved.

All the defendants, despite denying their involvement in the terrorist act, were found guilty and sentenced to 10 to 18 years in prison. Their lawyers intend to appeal the verdict in the court of second instance.

According to the Kyrgyz National Security Committee, the terrorist act was committed by a suicide bomber - a member of the international terrorist organization "Turkistan Islamic Movement".

On the morning of August 30, 2016, a van rammed into western gates of the Chinese Embassy in Kyrgyzstan, drove into the territory of the diplomatic mission and launched a high-capacity IED.

As a result of the explosion, the perpetrator and two embassy employees were killed as the result of the attack, and several people were taken to hospital with fragmentation wounds.

Kyrgyz National Security Committee opened a criminal case on suspicion of "Terrorism" and "Illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of firearms, ammunition, explosives and explosive devices". Later, the special services identified a circle of persons involved in the crime.