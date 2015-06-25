Kyrgyz defense minister pays a visit to Kazakhstan Engineering JSC

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Defense Minister of Kyrgyzstan Abibilla Hudayberdiyev today has visited a number of enterprises of "National Company "Kazakhstan Engineering" JSC in Kazakhstan, namely Eurocopter Kazakhstan Engineering LLP and Kazakhstan Aselsan Engineering LLP.

The Kyrgyz official surveyed the day-to-day functioning of the enterprises, assembly sections, helicopters assembly lines and more, Kazinform has learnt from the company's press service. Eurocopter Kazakhstan Engineering LLP was set up on December 6, 2010 in cooperation with Airbus Helicopters. A year later the company assembled 26 EC-145 helicopters for various purposes. Established in 2011 in conjunction with Turkey's Aselsan, Kazakhstan Aselsan Engineering LLP produces night and thermal vision optical devices for defense industry of Kazakhstan. The defense ministries of Kazakhstan and Turkey jointly unveiled the first plant in December 2013.