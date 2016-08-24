Kyrgyz delegation discusses with Parliament Speaker of Korea topical issues of inter-parliamentary cooperation

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Kyrgyz delegation met in Seoul with Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Chung Se Kyung.

According to the press service of the Kyrgyz Parliament, the sides discussed topical issues of bilateral relations, as well as the topic of strengthening interparliamentary ties.

The Kyrgyz delegation included MP Abtandil Kulbarakov, head of the office of Jogorku Kenesh Abdymanap Kutushev, Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to the Republic of Korea Askar Beshimov and ex-ambassador to Korea Duyshonkul Chotonov.

During the meeting, the delegation of Kyrgyzstan congratulated Chung Se Kyung on the successful holding of parliamentary elections in April this year and his election as the Speaker. Abdymanap Kutushev, on behalf of the Kyrgyz Speaker invited the Speaker of the National Assembly to pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan.

Kutushev informed his interlocutor that the Kyrgyz Parliament supports the expansion of friendly inter-parliamentary relations on the basis of agreements reached in February 2014 during the meeting of the speakers of the two countries.

He noted that Kyrgyzstan is interested in Korea's assistance in strengthening the parliamentary system through the establishment of the party cooperation and exchange of experience.

Source: Kabar.kg