Kyrgyz Deputy PM dies in car accident

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Kyrgyzstan's Deputy Prime Minister Temir Dzhumakadyrov, his aide, and driver have been killed in a car accident this morning, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Kyrgyz law enforcement agencies, Dzhumakadyrov's vehicle collided with a KamAZ truck on the Bishkek-Kara-Balta highway.

The 40-year-old, who has been serving as deputy prime minister since last August, was traveling to the northwestern Talas region to inspect polling stations ahead of the presidential election scheduled for October 15.