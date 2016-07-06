Kyrgyz Finance Ministry ready for coop with EBRD in power sector and infrastructure development

Kyrgyz Minister also stressed the importance of further development of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and EBRD, expressed gratitude for the investment support and assistance to the country. He also congratulated Nile McCain with the new position and wished fruitful work and success in his work. The minister also told about policy of the country's leadership to strengthen parliamentary democracy, improve the investment climate and creating conditions for entrepreneurs.

According to the press service of the Kyrgyz Ministry of Finance, during the meeting the sides exchanged views on the promotion of signing power projects, infrastructure development in small towns and municipalities. In particular, they talked about the readiness of the Bank to provide funds to finance the modernization of the "Oshelectro" project, as well as solid waste management project "Jalal-Abad-Tazalyk".

Minister Kasymaliev stressed that energy sphere is a priority in cooperation and expressed readiness for cooperation in this sector.