Kyrgyz First Vice FM, Chinese Ambassador discuss political and economic coop

The meeting was held on 24 July. During the talks, the sides discussed issues of political cooperation between the two countries, the implementation of joint economic projects - development of the road network of Bishkek.

In addition, they discussed the issues of improving the irrigation system in Kyrgyzstan, China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway construction project, realization of initiatives in trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. In addition, revitalization of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, promotion of inter-regional relations and others, Kazinform refers to Kabar.