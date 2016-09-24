Kyrgyz FM Abdyldaev meets with OSCE Secretary General Zannier at UN General Assembly

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Foreign Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Erlan Abdyldaev met with OSCE Secretary General Lamberto Zannier on the margins of the 71st session of the UN General Assembly to discuss the OSCE's contribution to peace and stability in Kyrgyzstan, Kabar reported.

Zannier took note of the Minister's concerns and assured him that the OSCE remained committed to these aims and to assisting Kyrgyzstan in strengthening its democratic institutions. The Secretary General recalled with appreciation his last meeting in Bishkek with the President of Kyrgyzstan, Almazbek Atambayev, and praised the President's commitment to fostering harmonious inter-ethnic relations by promoting the engagement and inclusion of all ethnic communities in Kyrgyz society.