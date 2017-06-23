Kyrgyz FM comments on possible sending troops to Syria

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Involvement of Kyrgyz military in combat operations in Syria has not been discussed in the Moscow talks during Almazbek Atambayev's state visit to Russia. This was advised by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Erlan Abdyldayev, according to 24.kg.

In this respect, as to the regional security issues on the whole, the Minister noted that they are discussed at various levels within regional and international associations.

"In particular, this issue was discussed within the CSTO framework at the initiative of the Russian side. The consultations were taking place. However, this issue did not go any further," Erlan Abdyldayev said.

Recall that yesterday a lot of Russian media reported that Russia had proposed Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan to send their soldiers to Syria for participation in peacekeeping operations. However, the officials of Moscow, Bishkek and Astana did not confirm this information.