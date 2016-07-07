Kyrgyz FM, Hungarian Vice PM discuss state and prospects of cooperation

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Erlan Abdyldaev visited Hungary on Wednesday at the invitation of Minister of Foreign Economic Relations and Foreign Affairs of Hungary Peter Szijjarto, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.

During the visit, Erlan Abdyldaev met with Deputy Prime Minister of Hungary Zsolt Shemen and Minister of Foreign Economic Relations and Foreign Affairs of Hungary Peter Szijjarto, Kabar reported.

During the talks the sides discussed a wide range of issues: the current state and prospects of cooperation of Kyrgyzstan with Hungary in bilateral and multilateral formats, as well as international issues and regional security.

As part of the development and strengthening of bilateral trade and economic cooperation, the sides summed up the results of joint work on creation of the Kyrgyz-Hungarian intergovernmental commission on trade-economic cooperation and expanding bilateral legal framework between the Kyrgyz Republic and Hungary.

As part of the activation of inter-parliamentary cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and Hungary the sides discussed the issues of the forthcoming visit of chairman of the Hungarian National Assembly L.Kёverav to Kyrgyzstan at the end of 2016.