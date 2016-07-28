Kyrgyz Government's Office signs a document on cooperation with DFID and NSGI

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM On Wednesday, July 27, a ceremony of signing a letter of intent on cooperation between the Government's Office of the Kyrgyz Republic, the UK Department for International Development (DFID) and the National School of Government International UK (NSGI) is held in Bishkek, the press service of the Kyrgyz Government reports.

The document was signed by head of the Government's Office - Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Akylbek Osmonoliyev, head of DFID office in Central Asia, Peter Fernandes Cardy and head of the NSGI Richard Jarvis.

Minister Akylbek Osmonoliyev noted that the signing of the document will serve as a strengthening of reforms in the public sector.

"We hope to achieve the objectives of this program, get practical help in the study of systems and approaches of planning, coordination, and improve the quality of services and the capacity of civil servants," he said.

Akylbek Osmonoliyev stressed that the Government's Office will regularly assess the implementation of the program, working closely with partners.

Head of DFID office in Central Asia Peter Fernandez Cardy noted that the Kyrgyz Government's Office plays a very important role in the execution of programs, the priorities of the Government of Kyrgyzstan, including in the field of economic development programs.

"Signing a letter of intent marks the beginning of an important partnership between the Kyrgyz Government's Office and the Government of the United Kingdom. This work can play an important role in achieving Kyrgyz Prime Minister Sooronbay Zheenbekov's appeal to focus efforts on the country's economic development and improve the welfare of the population," he said.

Head of the NSGI Richard Jarvis added that the work of co-operation with the Government's Office started in 2015. Kyrgyzstan Government's Office proved to be a serious and committed partner in this work, whose team intends to achieve development and goals of the program, Kabar reported.