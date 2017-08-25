Kyrgyz govt structure and members approved
Sapar Isakov briefly talked about his program.
"This program was designed to be understood by every citizen. We divided it into two parts. I think that this program will be implemented. We have confidence in this. It was written not for two or three days, but for a month. Do not think that we were preparing earlier. In accordance with the president's instruction, within the framework of the 2040 strategy, a 5-year program was developed," he said.
The proposed composition of the new government:
The Prime Minister - Sapar Isakov (formerly the chief of the President's Office staff);
First Vice Prime Minister - Tolkunbek Abdygulov (Chairman of the National Bank);
Vice Prime Minister for Economic Affairs - Duishenbek Zilaliev (Chairman of the State Committee for Economic Cooperation and Cooperation);
Vice Prime Minister for Security Affairs - Temir Dzhumakadyrov (Secretary of the Security Council);
Vice Prime Minister for Social Affairs - Cholpon Sultanbekova (remains at her post);
Minister of Economy - Artem Novikov (head of the financial and economic analysis and monitoring of the development of the President's Office);
Ministry of Finance - Adylbek Kasymaliev (remains at his post);
Ministry of Agriculture, Food Industry, and Land Reclamation - Nurbek Murashev (remains at his post);
Ministry of Transport and Roads - Zhamshitbek Kalilov (remains at his post);
Ministry of Education and Science - Gulmira Kudaiberdiyeva (remains at her post);
Ministry of Justice - Uran Akhmetov (remains at his post);
Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Erlan Abdyldaev (remains at his post);
Ministry of Internal Affairs - Ulan Israilov (remains at his post);
Ministry of Emergencies - Kubatbek Boronov (remains in his post);
Ministry of Culture, Information, and Tourism - Tugolbai Kazakov (remains at his post);
Ministry of Health - Talantbek Batyraliev (remains at his post);
Ministry of Labor and Social Development - Taalaykul Isakunova (remains at her post);
The State Committee for Defense Affairs - Mirbek Kasymkulov (remains at his post);
The State Committee for National Security - Abdil Segizbayev (remains at his post).
The State Committee for Industry, Energy, and Subsoil Use - Ulan Ryskulov (deputy chairman of the same State Committee);
Chairman of the State Communications Agency - Nurbek Abaskanov (head of the Board of Directors of National Energy Holding Company JSC);
The head of the Government's Office Nurkhanbek Momunaliyev (head of the State Personnel Service).