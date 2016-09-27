Kyrgyz, Kazakh healthcare ministers discuss providing medical care to migrants

BIHSKEK. KAZINFORM Kyrgyz Minister of Health Talantbek Batyraliev met on Monday in Almaty, Kazakhstan, with head of the Global Fund Nicolas Cantau and Minister of Social Development and Health of Kazkhstan Tamara Duysenova.

According to the the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan, the sides discussed the issues of providing medical care to migrants.

Nicolas Cantau raised the issues of optimizing the provision of medical care to migrants and monitoring it, as tuberculosis migrates together with them. And therefore, only joint efforts can be effective in this category of patients.

Minister Duysenova noted that an increase of TB spread has been registered in Astana, mainly among migrants.

In turn, Batyraliev stressed the need in single database with tuberculosis to improve the quality of medical services. "Unfortunately many try to hide their disease, which complicates the treatment," said he.

Also, the Kyrgyz Health Minister discussed with his counterpart health care problems in border areas, migrants in Kazakhstan. According to Duissenova, all the migrants in Kazakhstan possessing an official permission to work may access to healthcare services equally with other Kazakh citizens.

In conclusion, Minister Batyraliev noted that the CIS countries face common problems in treatment of tuberculosis, such as old buildings of TB hospitals, outdated programs of personnel trainings and too expensive drugs, especially in Kyrgyzstan, Moldova and Armenia.

In this regard, he suggested to include investment mechanisms in anti-tuberculosis programs and projects and provide TB patients with drugs from supplying plants through the Global Fund.



Source: KABAR