    Kyrgyz Leader congratulates Tokayev on Presidential Election win

    13:01, 10 June 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has had a telephone conversation with President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Akorda press service informed.

    The Kyrgyz Leader extended his congratulations to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the victory in the Presidential Election.

    The parties confirmed their intention to further strengthen the Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations based on good neighborliness and friendship of the two countries.

    The leaders also discussed the schedule of the oncoming meetings.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Elections 2019 Presidential Election Top Story
