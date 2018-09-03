Kyrgyz leader welcomes Uzbekistan's wish to join Council of the Turkic Speaking States

CHOLPON-ATA. KAZINFORM - While accepting the chairmanship in the Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States from Kazakh Leader Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov noted that the 6th Summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States is held in a unique format, Kazinform has learnt from Kabar.

President Jeenbekov stressed that by expanding its geography the Council had upped its ante.



"I really appreciate and support Uzbekistan's intention to join the Turkic Council as a full-fledged member. This step will create favorable conditions for expansion of the Turkic Council and enhance its authority in the international arena. I hope that accession of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the Turkic Council will give a new impulse to the organization," Jeenbekov said.



According to the press service of the Uzbek leader, Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted that Uzbekistan consistently develops cooperation with countries of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States, especially with neighbors, and looks forward to the future of this international structure with great hope.



"We are interested in further development of mutually profitable cooperation within the framework of the Turkic Council. At this point we are ready to participate in its activities, especially those of practical interest to our country," he added.



It was announced that the next Summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States will be held in 2019 in Tashkent.