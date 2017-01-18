Kyrgyz MES: Boeing’s second black box not found yet

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM A second black box of Boeing 747-400F could still be under the fuselage debris, Kazinform correspondent reports from the crash site, citing Kyrgyz Minister of Emergency Situations of Kubatbek Boronov.

According to him, the specialists of the International Aviation Committee (IAC) opened an investigation.

"After inspecting the area IAC experts started cleaning large debris of tail and fuselage. However the second black box has not been found yet. We assume that it is under the fuselage," said Boronov.

A MyCargo/ACT Airlines 747-400F operating for Turkish Airlines as flight TK6491 crashed while attempting to land at Manas Airport in Bishkek on 16 January at 7:31 am local time. Death of 38 people has been confirmed, 37 bodies identified.