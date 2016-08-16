Kyrgyz military delegation to take part in session of CSTO Council of Defense Ministers

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - The delegation of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic, headed by Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Rayimberdi Duyshenbiev took part in the regular meeting of the Council of Defense of the Collective Security Treaty Organization member states held on August 16, 2016 in Yerevan (Armenia), the press service of the General Staff of the Kyrgyz Armed Forces reports.

During the meeting, heads of the military departments reviewed a wide range of issues relating to the measures improving the operations of the Joint Staff of the CSTO, a Plan of Consultations of representatives of the CSTO member states on foreign policy, security and defense in the second half of 2016 and the first half of 2017, and the list of operational documents CSTO and combat planning.

The event ended with the signing of the final documents by heads of delegations.

Kazinform refers to Kabar.kg