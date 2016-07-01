Kyrgyz MPs to partake in OSCE PA's annual summer session

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The annual summer session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly has begun in Tbilisi (Georgia). The event is attended by the delegation of Kyrgyz Parliament members, the press service of the Jogorku Kenesh reports.

Held under the theme "25 Years of Parliamentary Co-operation: Building Trust Through Dialogue," the session will commemorate the quarter-century anniversary of the Assembly's work.

On the sidelines of the session the national delegation will hold a meeting with the President of OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President Ilkka Kanerva (MP, Finland) and the delegation of the German Parliament in the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, headed by D.Barnett.

Featuring several days of parliamentary debate in committee and plenary meetings, the Session is expected to culminate in adoption by majority vote of the 2016 Tbilisi Declaration. The Declaration will contain the Assembly's wide-ranging pronouncements and policy recommendations for the OSCE and its participating States in the fields of political affairs, economics, the environment and human rights, according to Kabar.