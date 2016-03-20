Kyrgyz observer pleasantly surprised by voter turnout at parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Member of the Central Election Commission of the Kyrgyz Republic Rashid Bekbassarov is pleasantly surprised by high voter turnout at the snap parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan.

"We've already visited a number of polling stations. And we are pleasantly surprised to see so many voters turning up at the polling stations at 07:00 a.m. Over 400 people have cast their votes in just 50 minutes at a polling station at the Nazarbayev University," Mr. Bekbassarov told journalists at the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Sunday.

According to him, the snap parliamentary elections are held in line with the existing legislation.