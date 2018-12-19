Kyrgyz Osh named cultural capital of Turkic world

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The city of Osh (Kyrgyzstan) has been named the cultural capital of the Turkic world, Kazinform learnt from TURKSOY press service.

The 36th meeting of the TURKSOY Culture Ministers Council took a number of crucial decisions which will contribute to forming the main areas of cultural and creative life of the Turkic world in 2019.



The status of the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World initiated by the TURKSOY in 2010 and conferred to Astana in 2012, was granted this time to the Kyrgyz city of Osh which had been nominated by the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism of the Kyrgyz Republic.



Besides, year 2019 was announced the Year of great Azerbaijani poet Imadaddin Nasimi in honour of his 650th anniversary and the Year of outstanding Turkish folk minstrel and poet Âşık Veysel in honour of his 125th anniversary.