Kyrgyz Osh unveils new school funded by Kazakhstan

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM A new school-lyceum has opened today in Osh city of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The construction of the secondary education facility was financed by Kazakhstan.

Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbay Zheenbekov, Mayor of Osh Aitmamat Kadyrbayev, Advisor of the Kazakh Embassy in Bishkek Gali Shaimakov participated in the ceremony of inauguration of the school.

“This new, modern school was built on the initiative of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. 500 mln tenge was allocated for its construction in total. The school can admit 550 children and will teach as per an experimental program focusing on chemistry, biology, math, informatics and English,” said Principal Kiyalbek Akmatov.

Recall that the President of Kazakhstan decided to help Kyrgyzstan after the year 2010 events, when three schools in Osh, Jalal-Abad and in one of districts of Osh region were damaged.



