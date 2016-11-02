Kyrgyz Parliament approves bill on constitutional referendum

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan has approved today the draft law on referendum regarding the bill "On amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan", Kazinform correspondent reports.

In the third hearing, the Zhogorku Kenesh approved the draft law on holding the constitutional referendum. Out of 105 deputies, 89 voted in favor of the bill, while 16 voted against the document.

The document aims at identification of the people’s will in the issues related to inserting amendments to the Constitution by means of referendum.

The draft law sets also December 11 as the date of the referendum on amendments to the Constitution.