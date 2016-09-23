Kyrgyz PM and WB Regional Director for CA discuss and prospects of cooperation

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Zheenbekov received the World Bank Regional Director for Central Asia Lily Burunciuc, the Kyrgyz government's press service reports.

The meeting discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation. The sides stressed with satisfaction the progress of implementation of projects in energy, transport infrastructure, agriculture. The Integrated Dairy Productivity Improvement Project was named as a successful one. The project envisages the development of the dairy industry in Issyk-Kul region, fodder production, veterinary services, investment support for farmers, as well as improving the export potential of dairy products to neighboring countries, Kabar reported.

The Prime Minister reminded that at present the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic implement the Trust and Unity program developed on the basis of the National Strategy for Sustainable Development of the Kyrgyz Republic for the period 2013-2017.

World Bank Regional Director for Central Asia Lily Burunciuc noted that the bank's management decided to increase the funding of projects in Kyrgyzstan, compared to previous years. The priority projects are in the areas of energy, transport and road infrastructure.