Kyrgyz PM steps down amid road scandal

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Temir Sariyev has said in his press conference on the results of the Government work for past year on Monday that he is stepping down, Kazinform refers to AKI press News Agency.

He thanked his office for a great work.



"I will fight until my innocence is proved," said Sariyev.



He added that he will demand objective investigation of the case.



Major scandal around the legality of competition for reconstruction of the Balykchy-Korumdu road broke out when the Minister of Transport Argynbek Malabayev accused the Prime Minister Temir Sariyev of having personal interests in the winning of the Chinese company Longhai Road and Bridge Corporation of the selection of companies for implementation of the road reconstruction project.



Malabayev said his deputy Ulan Uezbayev helped the Longhai Corporation to win the competition in cooperation with the close associates of Sariyev, because Sariyev told them to do so.



Both Sariyev and Uezbayev denied the statement, in turn accusing Malabayev of violating the law of Kyrgyzstan on public procurement. Sariyev addressed the President to consider sacking the Minister, although the address was sent back with request to clarify reasons for dismissal. The anti-corruption body of the National Security Committee of Kyrgyzstan is now doing investigation.



Sariyev was appointed the Prime Minister on May 2, 2015 by the decree of the President of Kyrgyzstan.