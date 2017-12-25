Kyrgyz President arrives in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov has arrived in Astana on for an official visit, Kazinform correspondent reports.



Within the framework of his visit to Kazakhstan, Jeenbekov is scheduled to meet with the President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev and the country's Prime Minister, Bakytzhan Sagintayev.



As previously reported by the press service of the Kyrgyz President, the leaders of the two nations are also expected to discuss topical issues of bilateral partnership, as well as cooperation within the framework of the EAEU in an extended format.

A number of documents shall be signed as the result of Sooronbay Jeenbekov's visit to Astana, and the two Presidents are also expected to issue a joint statement.

