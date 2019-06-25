  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kyrgyz President condoles with Kazakhstan over Arys tragedy

    21:23, 25 June 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a telephone conversation with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sooronbay Jeenbekov during which the latter expressed condolences to the families of the victims and words of support to those injured in the explosions in the town of Arys in Turkestan region, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

    The Kyrgyz President noted that Kyrgyzstan deeply condoles with the tragedy which entailed victims and destructions.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked Sooronbay Jeenbekov and the fraternal people of Kyrgyzstan for their attention.

    Tags:
    Kyrgyzstan Akorda presidential residence Incidents Arys explosion Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!