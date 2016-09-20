Kyrgyz president cuts short visit to New York for health reasons

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev had to cut short his visit to New York for health reasons on Monday, the Kyrgyz president's press service told TASS.

According to the press service, Atambayev flew to New York via Bishkek on Monday where he had planned to attend the general debate of the 71 session of the United Nations General Assembly.

"The president felt badly at Ataturk international airport. He underwent a preliminary medical examination," the press service said.



After the medical examination, the Turkish doctors recommended Atambayev to undergo a profound medical check-up because the preliminary examination had revealed heart problem symptoms.



"Therefore, the head of state had to undergo a detailed medical check-up. He now has to be under medical supervision for some time," the press service stressed.



In view of the president's deteriorated health, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Erlan Abdyldayev will head the country's delegation to the UN General Assembly session.

Source: TASS