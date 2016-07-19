Kyrgyz President discusses execution of republican budget with Minister of Finance

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev met today with Finance Minister of the republic Adylbek Kasymaliev, the Kyrgyz President's press service reports.

During the meeting the issues of execution of the 2016 national budget were discussed.

Minister Kasymaliev spoke about the measures taken to strengthen the revenue of the national budget, and improve transparency and efficiency of the use of public funds, as well as outlined the main directions of the state treasury expenses.

President Atambayev stressed the need for timely provision of all state expenditure obligations at the appropriate level and the importance of stable funding of social obligations to citizens, Kazinform cites Kabar.