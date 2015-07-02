Kyrgyz President honors Nursultan Nazarbayev with Manas Order

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev has awarded his Kazakhstani counterpart President Nursultan Nazarbayev with the Manas Order of the 1st degree, the president's press service reports.

The Kyrgyz leader signed a decree awarding the Manas Order of the 1st degree to Nursultan Nazarbayev. The document says that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has been awarded the Manas Order of the 1st degree ‘for his great personal contribution to the development of allied relations and strategic partnership between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, to strengthening friendship and good neighborliness between the two nations'.