  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kyrgyz President wishes Elbasy speedy recovery

    18:40, 18 June 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov held a telephone conversation, the official website of the Elbasy reads.

    The Kyrgyz President wished Elbasy speedy recovery and return in the near future to normal activities for the benefit of Kazakhstani people.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev thanked the Kyrgyz President for warm words and expressed confidence in further strengthening of good neighborly relations between the nations.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!