Kyrgyz President wishes Elbasy speedy recovery

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov held a telephone conversation, the official website of the Elbasy reads.

The Kyrgyz President wished Elbasy speedy recovery and return in the near future to normal activities for the benefit of Kazakhstani people.

Nursultan Nazarbayev thanked the Kyrgyz President for warm words and expressed confidence in further strengthening of good neighborly relations between the nations.