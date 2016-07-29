Kyrgyz servicemen to partake in Army Games 2016 in Kazakhstan

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Command of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan will take part in Army Games -2016 in Kazakhstan from 2 to 9 August this year, the press service of the General Staff of the Kyrgyz Armed Forces reports.

The national team consists of the best servicemen of military formations and units of the General Staff of the south-western region of the country, Kabar reported.

In addition, a few days ago tankers left for Russia to take part in the International Championship "Tank biathlon 2016".