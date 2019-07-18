Kyrgyz university launches degree program for Korean language

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - A prominent state university in Kyrgyzstan has launched a Korean language degree program to meet growing demand for learning the language among students in the country, Yonhap reports.

KyrgyzNational University in Bishkek held a ceremony marking the establishment of thenew department Wednesday.

South KoreanPrime Minister Lee Nak-yon, Kyrgyz Education Minister Gulmira Kudaiberdiyevaand other officials, educators and students attended the event.

In hiscongratulatory remarks, Lee expressed his gratitude and pledged to cooperate inrunning the program.

«Thelaunch of the Korean language major will further spread enthusiasm for Koreanlanguage learning. Korea will provide active support,» Lee said.

Lee visited the central Asiancountry as part of his four-nation trip, which also includes Bangladesh,Tajikistan and Qatar.

He noted about5,900 elementary and secondary school students and 2,300 university and collegestudents in Kyrgyzstan are learning the Korean language.

«Koreanis ranked 13th in terms of the number of speakers and about 1,360 universitiesand institutions in 105 countries are running Korean studies courses,» headded.

«I lookforward to seeing you working as a bridge between Kyrgyzstan and Korea,»Lee told the students majoring in the Korean language.

At theceremony, the Korean Education Center in Bishkek and Kyrgyz National Universitysigned a memorandum of understanding to cooperate in running the languageprogram.