Kyrgyz Vice Minister of Information visits Kazinform Agency

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Vice Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism of Kyrgyzstan Ainura Temirbekova visited the office of Kazinform International News Agency in Astana.

At the meeting with Kazinform Director General Askar Umarov, Vice Minister Temirbekova thanked Kazinform for a warm welcome and hospitality and emphasized the Agency's significant contribution to covering the 3rd World Nomad Games held in Kyrgyzstan in September 2018.



"More than 10 Kazakhstani mass media have covered the Games in total. All of this allows us to hope for greater prospects of development of our relations. We are always glad to see Kazakhstanis in our country. Kyrgyzstan is open to the guests. We value our relations with Kazakhstan," Temirbekova said.



The 3rd World Nomad Games were held in Issyk Kul region of Kyrgyzstan in September 2018. Kazakhtan stood second in overall ranking with 72 medals - 18 gold, 24 silver, and 30 bronze ones. 134 Kazakh athletes competed in 25 ethnic sports. In whole, the 3rd World Nomad Games brought together over 3,000 participants from 80 countries of the world. The next 4th World Nomad Games will be held un Turkey in 2020.