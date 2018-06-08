Kyrgyz woman with suspected meningitis taken to hospital in Kazakhstan

TARAZ. KAZINFORM " A 29-year-old woman of Manas region suspected of having meningococcal infection has been admitted to hospital today in Zhambyl region," head of the regional public health protection department Berik Zharkymbekov said.

"All the necessary procedures are being performed and analysis were taken," he added.



According to him, early June an 8-year-old boy was also hospitalized with suspected meningitis. The provisional diagnosis of purulent meningitis has not been confirmed. The boy's condition is satisfactory.



Only one meningitis case was registered this January in the region. A student, 19, underwent necessary treatment and was discharged from the hospital in satisfactory condition.



As stressed there, last year there was only one case in the region.